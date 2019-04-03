|
|
Agnes M. Schlautman Robinette
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Purvis Chapel for Mrs. Agnes M. Schlautman Robinette, 88, of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Bedford Care Center.
Interment will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.
Mrs Robinette was a former Supervisor at Movie Star Manufacturing and retired from Forrest General Hospital. She was a member of St. Thomas Acquinas Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John M. Campbell and her second husband, Joe A. Robinette.
She is survived by one son, John Michael Campbell (Kathy) of Hattiesburg, MS. one sister, Marie Morris of Purvis, MS; one brother, John Schlautman of Lumberton, MS, two granddaughters, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Purvis Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 3, 2019