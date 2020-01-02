|
Airman 1st Class Matthew Shelton, Jr.
Airman 1st Class Matthew Shelton, Jr. was born to the late Mrs. Amanda Gray and Mr. Matthew Shelton, Sr. in Itta Bena, Mississippi, and was mostly raised in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Rowan High School with the class of 1960.
Funeral Service for Mr. Matthew Shelton Jr., will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Generation Christian Fellowship, 1344 North 9th Street, Griffin. Elder Donald Hann will officiate and eulogize. The interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors. His remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service. The cortege will assemble at 10:20 AM from the funeral home. Public viewing for Mr. Shelton, Jr. will be held Friday from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Sympathetic service rendered by McDowell's Funeral Home, Inc., 305 N. Hill Street Griffin, Georgia 30223.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020