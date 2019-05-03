Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Philadelphia, MS
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Philadelphia, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Akyndia Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Akyndia Hudson


2002 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Akyndia Hudson Obituary
Akyndia Hudson

Hattiesburg - Akyandia Hudson, 16, of Hattiesburg, passed away on April 30, 2019, at Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was born on August 14, 2002, in Meridan, MS.

Akyandia is survived by her mother, LaKinta Griffin; fathers, Gabriel Griffin and Reginald Waldrip; one brother, Keaton Butler; one grandmother, Linda Hudson; two close friends, Kendalyn Washington and Janiya Ramsey; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 2019, 3-6:00pm at Forrest Funeral Home. An additional visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019, 12:00 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Philadelphia, MS, with the service to follow at 1:00pm, also at the church. Interment will be at Donald Rest Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now