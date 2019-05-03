|
Akyndia Hudson
Hattiesburg - Akyandia Hudson, 16, of Hattiesburg, passed away on April 30, 2019, at Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was born on August 14, 2002, in Meridan, MS.
Akyandia is survived by her mother, LaKinta Griffin; fathers, Gabriel Griffin and Reginald Waldrip; one brother, Keaton Butler; one grandmother, Linda Hudson; two close friends, Kendalyn Washington and Janiya Ramsey; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 2019, 3-6:00pm at Forrest Funeral Home. An additional visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019, 12:00 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Philadelphia, MS, with the service to follow at 1:00pm, also at the church. Interment will be at Donald Rest Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 3, 2019