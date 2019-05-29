|
|
Albert Lamar Nettles
Purvis, MS - Albert Lamar Nettles, age 88 from Purvis Mississippi, passed away on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 at 7:30pm, surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elizabeth Nettles; a brother, Charles Ralph Nettles, and two sisters, Flora Aline Nettles and Carolyn Elizabeth Nettles-Smith.
Albert is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Betty Sue Nettles of Purvis,MS; his two sons, Kenneth Lamar Nettles with his wife Linda of Gulf Shores, AL and Paul Eugene Nettles with his wife Jane of Purvis, MS; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Albert lived a long and fruitful life that began on October 18, 1930, sharing many loving memories with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He bravely served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean war in the summer of 1953. During his time of service, Albert was awarded numerous medals for his sacrifices.
Mr. Nettles owned The Barn Restaurant in Deer Park, was a paint contractor, and an entrepreneur of business. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Eddiceton, MS.
It is with regret that we say goodbye, but we come together in his memory to send our love and prayers for such a cherished man. Please include Albert and his entire family in your prayers.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Purvis Chapel .
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Hulett-Winstead Purvis Chapel.
Interment will be in Coaltown Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 29, 2019