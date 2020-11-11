Alfred Branch, Jr.Hattiesburg - Alfred Branch, Jr., 88, of Hattiesburg, MS, passed away on November 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 19, 1932, to Alfred and Mildred Branch in New York, NY. Alfred was a Korean War Veteran, a member of South Mississippi Art Association, Hattiesburg Cultural Association and Hattiesburg Art Council.Alfred is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Benson Oscar Branch and two sisters, Viola W. Craig and Ruth Ransom. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Raylawni Branch; his children: Valerie Sharon Branch-King (Rufus), Lisa Branch-Babb (David), Timothy V. Young, Alfornzia M. Young and Johnny Adams-Young; thirteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.Memorial donations can be made to Aldersgate Mission in honor of Alfred.A memorial service will be held at a later date.