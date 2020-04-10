|
|
Alfred Mark Hearn
Hattiesburg -
Alfred Mark Hearn, 64, of Hattiesburg, passed away on April 8, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. He was the husband of the late Valerie Lynne (Hamilton) Hearn.
Alfred was born August 10, 1955, in Brookhaven and was the son of the late Baxter and Lavelle (Kyle) Hearn. He graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1973. Until he retired, he was employed by Pizza Hut. He was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, Alfred was preceded in death by his brothers Roger and Edward, as well as his niece Lori Hearn.
Alfred is survived by his brother, Kyle Hearn of Hanover, PA; nieces Ralanya Smith, Willits, CA, and Laura Hearn, New York, NY; nephews Zachary Hearn, York, PA, and Nicholas Hearn, American Fork, UT. He is also survived by three great nieces and two great nephews, along with numerous cousins.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, services for Alfred will be private at this time. Rev. Ken Hopkins, Hardy Street Baptist Church, will conduct the service. There, however, will be a memorial service for the public at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider contributing to the Hardy Street Baptist Church Library or to a .
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020