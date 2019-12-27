Resources
Purvis, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church for Mrs. Alice May Parker, 90, of Purvis, MS.

She died Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Interment will be in Pleasant Home Cemetery.

Mrs. Parker was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carley R. Parker and one daughter, Diane Saucier.

She is survived by two sons, Darrel Parker of Missouri and John Hoime of Massachusetts; four daughters, Delores Parker of Purvis, MS, Peggy Hoime of Massachusetts, Carleen Burge of Lumberton, MS, and Patty Burge of Lumberton, MS; two sisters, Dorothy Bengston of Cheyenne, WY and JoAnn Wells of Cheyenne, WY; twenty-two grandchildren, sixty four great-grandchildren, and nineteen great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Monday at Corinth Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
