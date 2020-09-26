Alvis Glenn "Fox" Garner
Richton - Alvis Glenn "Fox" Garner, 69, of New Augusta, passed away at his home early Friday, September 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Nichols Family Cemetery located on Memorial Church Road, Richton, Mississippi. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Mr. Garner was born on September 19, 1951.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Ed Garner, his mother, Artemis Overstreet Garner Carter, and one brother, Jack Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ann Lott Garner; two sons Wayne (Kelly) Garner and William Garner; two grandchildren, Max and Gabby Garner; and two brothers, Don Garner and Carl (Sonja) Garner, plus several nieces and nephews.
Fox, as he was known by everyone, had a long and successful career as a salesman in the electrical industry, where he made numerous friends who loved to sit and listen to his entertaining stories.During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and attending Neely Baptist Church in Neely, Mississippi, where he served as a deacon. Serving as pallbearers for the graveside service will be Jacob Garner, Joel Garner, James Garner, Rodney Hancock, Dink Lumley, and Neil Tyree; the eulogy will be delivered by fellow deacon Derek Meadows.
In lieu of sending flowers, Mr. Garner requested that donations be made either to the Shriners Hospital for Children
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Mr. Garner hoped that people wishing to memorialize him would do so by donating to a family member or friend in need.