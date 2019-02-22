|
|
Amelia Ann Clay
formerly of Hattiesburg - The family of Amelia Ann Clay announces her heavenly transition from this life, which occurred on October 30, 2018 in Sacramento California. Amelia Ann Clay, age 79 and was affectionately known as "MeAnn". She was born August 19, 1939, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to the proud parents of Mark Marshall and Willie Mae Smith Gould who both preceded her in death when she was a young girl (age 14). She was the youngest of 3 children - Arthur Smith (who preceded her in death) and Daniel Smith. She married her childhood sweetheart Charles Clay Sr. (who preceded her in death) and from that union, came six children - Anthony (who preceded her in death), Charles Jr. (who preceded her in death), Maurice, Danny (who preceded her in death as an infant), Luther, and one sweet little girl - Beverly Ann. They relocated their family and nestled into California. She was surrounded by family and friends at her bedside and they were all up in her space as she wanted it. She had 27 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. She was named after her father's sister Amelia Marshall White. She had many nieces and nephews, in-laws (Mary Thelma Thomas Ballard, Joe Clay, and family - her husband's people), Marshalls (her father's people) and endless "Gould" family (her mother's people), cousins and relatives who loved her too. Our devoted, dedicated, and loving mother was truly blessed with countless friends during her life's journey. She maintained a beautiful spirit, had an absolute love for life and was always willing to help others.
Although she lived in California, Hattiesburg Mississippi was always home in her heart and she frequently visited and at one point moved back to Hattiesburg and worked for the University of Southern Mississippi for many years.
May her soul rest peacefully in the bosom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and amongst her many loved ones who awaited her. She will always and forever be imprinted in our minds and hearts. She will be greatly missed and loved.
Her services were held at Thompsons Rose Chapel in Sacramento, California.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019