|
|
Analynn Lorena Thigpen Holloway
Baton Rouge - Analynn T. Holloway, born December 9, 1924 in Picayune, MS where she lived until moving to Baton Rouge, LA to attend LSU; she remained in BR the rest of her life. She was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 1, 2019. She graduated with a BS in Home Economics from LSU where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and met Charles Rupert Holloway whom she later married on February 6, 1947. She modeled for the John Robert Powers Modeling agency in New York and graced the pages of several prominent magazines. Analynn was a member of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Art League, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, Harlequins Dance Club, La Lecture Book Club, Charity Ball Association (Krewe of Achilles Queen 1972), an avid bridge player, owned and operated Analynn's Antiques, hosted weekly bible studies, and supported numerous area not-for-profit organizations. She was a member of First New Testament and Grace Baptist Churches. Analynn was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Grady Thigpen Sr. of Lake Como, MS and Lorena Etta Tate Thigpen of Poplarville, MS; two brothers, Monroe Tate Thigpen and her fraternal twin Samuel Grady Thigpen, Jr., of Picayune, MS. Her memory lives with her husband of 72 years, Charles Rupert Holloway, three daughters: Lynne Pennison (Gary) of Maurepas, LA; Loren Holloway of Round Rock TX; and Lisa Sober (Michael) of Lake Charles, LA. She has one grandson, Charles Pennison, four granddaughters Catherine Pennison Alombro (Matthew), Analynn, Hannah and Sarah Sober; one step-grandson Joey Pennison, and one step-granddaughter Amanda Pennison Luneau. She has seven great-grandchildren. Analynn's gentle, sweet spirit, loving nature and quick wit will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved her. Visitation is Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA with the service at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. The Reverend Lee Ship will officiate. Pall bearers are Charles Pennison, Jimmy Field, Walker Johnson, Matthew Alombro, Jonathan Dupre and Reid Bitten. Memorial gifts may be sent to Louisiana Family Forum and The Open Door Prison and Re-entry Ministry.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019