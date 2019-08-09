|
Andy Ray Hicks
Oneonta, AL - Andy Ray Hicks, age 79, of Oneonta, Al, passed away at his home surrounded by his beloved family on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole (Cookie) Different Hicks and their three children and spouses - Michael Hicks (Peggy) of Oneonta, Al, Andrea Hunter (Gene) of Chelsea, Al, and Kristi Holliman (Wayne) of Alpine, Al., and numerous grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 6 at Springville United Methodist Church.
Andy and Carole were long time residents of Hattiesburg and members of Parkway Heights United Methodist. He was retired from BellSouth and enjoyed retirement immensely. Activities were family events, RVing, traveling and growing blueberries and muscadines on his "farm".
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 9, 2019