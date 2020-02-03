|
Anita Long
Hattiesburg - Anita Long, 85, of Hattiesburg, passed away on February 2, 2020, at Bedford Care. She was born on April 19, 1934, in Mexico.
Anita is preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Long; four step children: Charles E. (Jane) Long, Bobby L. (Francis) Long, Wesley J. (Paula) Long and William "Bill" (Angi) Long; nine step grandchildren and eleven step great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Highland Cemetery 10:00am.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020