Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home
Petal - Ann L. Goleman, 82, passed away at her residence in Petal, (formerly of Laurel), Friday, March 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Forrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery to follow.

Ann was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. She was a homemaker who truly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing in her flower garden, looking for collectibles and junking. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Goleman; a grandson, C.T. Devlin; her parents, Charles and Etta Collum; a son-in-law, Mike Devlin; two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her three daughters, Joy Devlin of Petal, Karon (Wayne) Fairchild of Caledonia, Suzanne Taylor of Petal; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation for Ann will be 1:30 until 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 10, 2019
