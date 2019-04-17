Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Life Church of God.
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life Church of God
Anna Lou Housley Obituary
Anna Lou Housley

Baxterville - Anna Lou Housley, 60, of Baxterville, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at New Life Church of God followed by burial in Baxterville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Housley was a member of Baxterville Church of God.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Housley of Baxterville; four sons, Shane (Amy) Housley of Coker, AL, Josh (Leslie) Housley of Northport, AL, Billy Joe Housley of Baxterville, and Mark (Cassie) Housley of Baxterville; six grandchildren, Keelie Hayes, Lindsie Housley, Noah Housley, Star Housley, Ryleigh Housley, and McKenzie Housley; two sisters, Janice (Rex) Dennis of Baxterville and Rose Dixon of Columbia; and four brothers, Charlie (Susan) Dixon of Purvis, Marshall Dixon of Purvis, Elmer (Sabrina) Miller of Baxterville, and Robert Dixon of Baxterville.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at New Life Church of God.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 17, 2019
