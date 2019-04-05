|
Anna Louise Clemons
Hattiesburg - Anna Louise Clemons, 75, of Hattiesburg, passed away on April 3, 2019. She was born on January 30, 1944, in Hattiesburg to Spellmon and Jessie Jackson.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents Spellmon and Jessie Jackson, brothers Monroe Jackson and Spellman "SJ" Jackson Jr., and nephew Handy (Bookie) Smith, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Charles "Fred" Clemons Sr., and their three children, Keturah "Renâ" (Chuck) Johnson of Hattiesburg MS, Charles (Tracy) Clemons of Ridgeland, MS, Jessica (Rayfield) Johnson of Hattiesburg, MS, one step-son Shelton (Samantha) Greer of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren Kendall, Kayla, Kelsea, Hannah, Katie and Ray Ray; one great-grandchild KJ; her siblings Betty (Albin) Olexy of West Columbia, TX, Herman (Bertha) of Hattiesburg, MS, Hughlon (Regina) Jackson of Hattiesburg, MS, Andrew (Edna) Jackson of Hattiesburg, MS, Annette (the late Handy Smith Sr.) of Shubuta, MS, Linda (Ben) Buck of Hattiesburg, MS, sisters in-law Marcella Jackson of Hattiesburg, MS and Virginia Jackson of Hattiesburg, MS, and a host of devoted nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home 10:30 - 12:30 with the service to follow at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1:00pm. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 5, 2019