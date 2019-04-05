Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Forrest Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Clemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Louise Clemons


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Louise Clemons Obituary
Anna Louise Clemons

Hattiesburg - Anna Louise Clemons, 75, of Hattiesburg, passed away on April 3, 2019. She was born on January 30, 1944, in Hattiesburg to Spellmon and Jessie Jackson.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents Spellmon and Jessie Jackson, brothers Monroe Jackson and Spellman "SJ" Jackson Jr., and nephew Handy (Bookie) Smith, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Charles "Fred" Clemons Sr., and their three children, Keturah "Renâ" (Chuck) Johnson of Hattiesburg MS, Charles (Tracy) Clemons of Ridgeland, MS, Jessica (Rayfield) Johnson of Hattiesburg, MS, one step-son Shelton (Samantha) Greer of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren Kendall, Kayla, Kelsea, Hannah, Katie and Ray Ray; one great-grandchild KJ; her siblings Betty (Albin) Olexy of West Columbia, TX, Herman (Bertha) of Hattiesburg, MS, Hughlon (Regina) Jackson of Hattiesburg, MS, Andrew (Edna) Jackson of Hattiesburg, MS, Annette (the late Handy Smith Sr.) of Shubuta, MS, Linda (Ben) Buck of Hattiesburg, MS, sisters in-law Marcella Jackson of Hattiesburg, MS and Virginia Jackson of Hattiesburg, MS, and a host of devoted nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home 10:30 - 12:30 with the service to follow at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1:00pm. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now