Annette Mann
Hattiesburg - Annette Emily Barber Mann, 74, of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 27, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. She was born on May 27, 1945, to Freddie and Christine Barber in Bayou La Batre, AL.
Annette is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jerry Sirmon and one brother, Donny Barber. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, L.B. Mann; four children: Debbie (Wade, Sr.) Dean, Kevin Mann, Eric (Trina) Mann and Machelle (Mike) Brown; four siblings: Nellie Barber, Ernest Barber, Prescilla Tillman and Dinah Seaman; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home 12-2:00 with the service to follow at 2:00 in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Bullock Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019