Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Mann


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Mann Obituary
Annette Mann

Hattiesburg - Annette Emily Barber Mann, 74, of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 27, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. She was born on May 27, 1945, to Freddie and Christine Barber in Bayou La Batre, AL.

Annette is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jerry Sirmon and one brother, Donny Barber. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, L.B. Mann; four children: Debbie (Wade, Sr.) Dean, Kevin Mann, Eric (Trina) Mann and Machelle (Mike) Brown; four siblings: Nellie Barber, Ernest Barber, Prescilla Tillman and Dinah Seaman; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home 12-2:00 with the service to follow at 2:00 in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Bullock Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now