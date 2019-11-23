|
|
Annie Ruth Bearden Gordon
Hattiesburg - Annie Ruth Bearden Gordon, 85, of Hattiesburg, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Bedford Care Center Monroe Hall. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.
Mrs. Gordon was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church where she taught the Ruth Gordon Sunday School Class for 20 years. She loved reading her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gordon; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Buell Bearden; and one sister, Faye Bearden.
She is survived by her son, David Gordon of Eureka, CA; her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and David Morgan of Hattiesburg; and three grandchildren, Dylan Morgan of Hattiesburg, Danielle Morgan of Hattiesburg, and Tessa Gordon of Eureka, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to the Baptist Children's Village P.O. Box 27 Clinton, MS 39060.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019