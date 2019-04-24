Services
Moore Funeral Service
706 Main St
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-8731
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Moore Funeral Home
706 Main St
Purvis, MS
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
706 Main St
Purvis, MS
Resources
1936 - 2019
Dr. April Gale O'Quinn Obituary
Dr. April Gale O'Quinn

Hattiesburg - Dr. April Gale O'Quinn, 83, of Hattiesburg, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Provision Living at Hattiesburg. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia.

Dr. O'Quinn was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Columbia. She started her career as a Nurse. Shortly after graduating from nursing school at Baylor University, she enrolled in the University of Texas Medical School specializing in Oncology. After graduation she started her career at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, before being recruited by Tulane Medical Center, where she was the head of the OB-GYN Department for 22 years before retiring in 2004.

She was preceded in death by her parents, R.V. and Pauline O'Quinn; two brothers, Darris O'Quinn and Rhembert O'Quinn; and two nephews, Donald O'Quinn and Darrell O'Quinn.

She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary Kathryn O'Quinn and Cheryl O'Quinn; five nieces, Donna O'Quinn, Denise Destin, Carrieann Harris, Carmen O'Quinn-Raschka, and Anna Katherine O'Quinn; two nephews, Bert O'Quinn and Randy O'Quinn; two great nieces, Katelyn O'Quinn and Sarah O'Quinn; and two great nephews, Mathew O'Quinn and Andrew O'Quinn.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 24, 2019
