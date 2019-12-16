|
Arleane Mayfield Beard
Hattiesburg - Arleane Mayfield Beard passed away December 14, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home (805 Hardy St., Hattiesburg MS 39401) with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Arleane was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years W.I. "Bill" Beard; her parents, Henry Leslie Mayfield, Jr. and Claudia Hawkins Mayfield; her brothers Henry Leslie Mayfield and George C Mayfield; and one sister Claudia Mayfield Miles.
She is survived by her son William Leslie "Billy" Beard (Madeline) of Madison, MS; her daughter Claudia Beard Richards (Brian) of North Miami Beach, FL; two grandsons John Michael Ward; William Ryan Beard (Claire); and one granddaughter Brooke Beard Owen (Chad); five great-grandchildren and many close friends.
Arleane graduated from Laurel High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. At USM, she was a member of the Pride band where she was a drum major and met her husband. In her career she worked at USM in the purchasing department for the school and later with her husband Bill in his appraisal business.
Arleane was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg since 1974 and was a member of the Faith Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to Alzheimer's Mississippi (ALZMS.ORG) (https://alzms.akaraisin.com/Donation) or to the UMMC Mind Center (https://www.umc.edu/mindcenter/Ways-to-Help)
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019