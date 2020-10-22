1/1
Arnold L. "Pud" Smith
1929 - 2020
Arnold L. "Pud" Smith

Purvis - Arnold L. "Pud" Smith, 91, of Purvis (formerly of Lumberton), passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Forrest General Hospital. Mr. Smith was born January 24, 1929 in Brooklyn, Mississippi to Chasie and Claudia Smith. He was an alumnus of Lumberton High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. "Pud" was the owner of A.L. Smith Oil Company in Lumberton and Wiggins. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Lumberton. Mr. Smith was a retired Director of The First, a National Banking Association in south Mississippi. He was the Mayor of Lumberton and had previously served in numerous civic capacities and organizations. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl Goodwin; and one brother, Donnie Smith. Family members include his wife of 60 years, Altha McDonald Smith; one son, Darryl (Becky) Smith; siblings, Bobby (Ellen) Smith, Dean (the late Doyle) Hensarling, Merita (the late Lee) Smith; two grandsons, Chase Smith andShelton Smith. Graveside funeral ceremonies will be held at Landrum Cemetery (11 Landrum Cemetery Rd, Lumberton, MS, 39455) on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the family humbly requests that social distancing be utilized and masks to be worn during the ceremonies. White Funeral Home, (601) 796-2781.




Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Landrum Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
102 North 1st Street
Lumberton, MS 39455
6017962781
