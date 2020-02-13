|
Artemis Carter
Hattiesburg - Artemis Carter, 85, of Hattiesburg, passed away on February 12, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until service time at 3:00 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by burial in Richburg Cemetery.
Mrs. Carter loved spending her time reading her Bible and cooking health food.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. and Magdalene Overstreet; a son, Jack Carter; her first husband, Cecil Garner; her second husband, James Carter; and one brother, W.C. "Buddy" Overstreet.
She is survived by 3 sons, Don Garner of Petal, Fox (Ann) Garner of Petal, and Carl (Sonja) Garner of Petal; six grandchildren; one brother, Lavon (Anna) Overstreet; and one sister Judy (Willie Ray) Sheffield.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020