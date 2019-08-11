|
Arthur Sanford "Sandy" Bond
Formerly of Hattiesburg - Arthur Sanford Bond, known as "Sandy" Bond in the Hattiesburg, MS area, passed away on August 8, 2019, under Hospice Care at his home in Diamondhead, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, in Hattiesburg. After a short tribute beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Moore, burial will immediately follow at Roseland Park Cemetery.
Mr. Bond attended Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in his youth with his parents, Wood and Mary Ellen Sanford Bond "Mamie" and his siblings, Woody and Barbie. He graduated from Hattiesburg High School with the Class of 1960. After two years at Auburn University, he obtained his BA in Mathematics from the University of Southern Mississippi, and in 1985 added an MBA from the University of Denver, CO.
Mr. Bond worked in executive management positions primarily with three companies: General Electric Co. (1966-1978); Pullman Co. (1978-1981); and Coors Brewing Company (1981 2002). After his retirement from Coors in April 2002, he formed three companies on the Mississippi Gulf Coast: Reliable Beverages; Sears Authorized Retail Dealer Store in Waveland, MS, which was demolished by Hurricane Katrina in 2005; and Liberty Enterprises, a residential construction company assisting with long-term recovery from Hurricane Katrina. He was a member of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce and the Bay St. Louis Rotary Club. He proudly served on Governor Haley Barbour's Commission for Recovery from Katrina. He retired in the summer of 2015 after dementia and a form of Parkinson's took away his ability to serve others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wood and Mary Ellen Bond; his brother Woody; his brother-in-law Jim Beall; his niece Maura Beall; and all of his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Mary Bond of Diamondhead; sons Jason (Frida) Bond and Brantley (Pam) Bond; granddaughters Caitlin, Brooke and Natalia Bond; sister Barbara Beall; sister-in-law Cherie Bond; three nieces; three nephews; many cousins; his first wife, Sandra Milstead Bond; and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Art's love of animals be honored with memorials made to SPCA of Diamondhead, P.O. Box 6481, Diamondhead, MS 39525.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 11, 2019