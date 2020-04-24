Services
Aubrey Shannon
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery
1938 - 2020
Aubrey Shannon Obituary
Mr. Aubrey Shannon

Richton - A graveside service was held at Sunset Cemetery on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for Mr. Aubrey Lamar Shannon, age 81, of Richton. Mr. Shannon passed away on April 22, 2020 at the Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Rev. Brandon Halford and Bro. Danny Forrest officiated the service. Pallbearers were Mitchell Dykes, Eddie Malone and Mason Malone.

Mr. Shannon was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Vernon "Babe" and Eran Shannon; and son, Michael Clay Shannon. He is survived by his wife, Ann Shannon of Richton; daughters, Tranni (Hal) Hodges of Oak Grove, Kelli Elaine Shannon of Richton; grandchildren, Lauren (Brandon) Bell of Sumrall, Lindsey (Kyle) McAlpin of Sumrall; great-grandchildren, Cole and Kailey Ann McAlpin, Parker and Nora Grace Bell; brother, Floyd Vernon (Debbie) Shannon Jr. of Beaufort, SC; sister and brother-in-law, Bobby and Marilyn Waters of Cleremont, FL; special angels, Mitchell Dykes, Holly Laurich, Daniel and Laken Knight, Paula and Eddie Malone, Mason Malone.

Mr. Shannon loved his dogs; farming and traveling.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Richton United Methodist Church or the .
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
