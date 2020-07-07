Augustus 'Jigg' Sandifer



Augustus 'Jigg' Sandifer, also known as 'Gus', 19, passed away on July 1, 2020 as a result of fatal injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident as he travelled south on I-59, less 10 miles from his home in Lumberton, MS.



Augustus was born March 25, 2001 to Eileen Bates and Christian Sandifer. He was the 'Baby Boy' of nine children. He attended school in Lumberton for his entire academic career and recently graduated High School on May 21, 2020. During his time at Lumberton High School, Augustus was an Honor Roll student and an integral player for the LHS Panthers Football Program. He played Defensive End and Full Back as #15. Gus helped the Panthers see four (4) Regional Championships and two (2) South State Championships.



During his brief life, Augustus touched the lives of many. He was known to most as a kind-hearted, gentle, fun-loving, young man with a cheerful spirit. His dedication and hard work yielded rewards, both on and off the field. Augustus' family and friends fondly remember his excitement for life, mischievousness, and energy, which could go from cool and laid back, to electric when he was excited about a new idea or a new project. Augustus' determination to succeed, led him to become a young entrepreneur. Before his death, he started his business venture, 'Bates Inflatables', as he continued to work at the local Piggly Wiggly Supermarket.



Please join the Lumberton community and his Family in the celebration of his life.



Augustus is in the entrusted care of Brown's Funeral Home, 601-798-4469, at 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS. 39466



Visitation and Viewing:



Friday, July 10, 2020 - 3 pm - 7 pm at Gateway Baptist Church, 1130 W Main Avenue, Lumberton, MS 39455



Jigg's Tailgate Party:



Friday, July 10, 2020 - 7:30 pm at Love Quarters Park, Love Quarters, Lumberton, MS 39455



Graveside Funeral and Burial Services:



Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 2 pm at Love Quarters Cemetery, Love Quarters, Lumberton, MS 39455



Entrusted to Brown's Funeral Home of Picayune, MS









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store