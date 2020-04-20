|
Augustus L. "Gus" Bounds
Lumberton - Augustus L. "Gus" Bounds made his flight to heaven at 2:05 AM on April 18, 2020. He passed away at home with his sons and daughters-in-law by his side.
Gus Bounds was born to Benjamin Franklin Bounds and Ida Anderson Bounds on June 8, 1923 at their home in Carnes community near Lumberton, MS. He was the oldest of eight sisters and brothers. He attended Eureka and Helena Primary Schools in Carnes and graduated from Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, MS. He married his high school sweet heart Wilna Pauline Lee Bounds. They were married for 70 years prior to her passing.
He is preceded in death by his wife Wilna Lee Bounds; parents Benjamin Franklin Bounds and Ida Anderson Bounds; sisters Nancy Bounds Soley, Penny Bounds Holoman, and Cleo Bounds Fore; brothers Bill Bounds, Henry Bounds, and Ira Bounds; daughter Sylvia Bounds Gunn; and infant granddaughter Ida Claudine Gunn.
He is survived by his brother Millard Bounds of Faison, NC, sons Ben Bounds (Linda) of Hendersonville, TN, and Steve Bounds (Melanie) of Lumberton, MS, grandsons Sammy Gunn (Karen) of Jacksonville, FL, Tony Gunn (Kris) of Brandon, FL, Eric Bounds (Jennifer) of Nolensville, TN, Brian Bounds (Cassie) of Nashville, TN, granddaughter Ava Gunn Kinsey (Robert) of Memphis, TN, eight great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is a World War II Marine Corps veteran. He trained in California before deploying to the Pacific Theater where he served in a Marine Aviation Squadron. He served on Aircraft Carriers and numerous islands to include the bloody battle for the Island of Peleliu. He promised God that if He brought him home safe that he would raise his family to serve Him. His two sons Ben and Steve have served in fulltime ministry, and his daughter Sylvia served as church pianist in numerous churches.
He worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding for over 30 years. He moved to Moss Point during this time. He helped establish new churches in Pascagoula, Gautier, and Escatawpa, MS. Since his retirement from Ingalls Shipyard he has lived in his home at Carnes Community near Lumberton, MS. He kept a large garden that he plowed with his large donkey and various small tractors. He enjoyed fishing for bass and bream and hunting quail. He was generous with his time and money always wanting to help those in need. He kept the widows supplied with produce because he said that the Bible commanded us to take care of them. He also served as an adult Sunday school teacher at Sandhill Baptist Church and Shepherd's Flock Church both in Carnes Community. He served as Deacon and Adult Sunday School teacher in several churches throughout the years and served as an active deacon at Shepherd's Flock Church until his passing. He will be missed by the many who knew and loved him.
The family offers a special thanks to Southern Care Hospice and RN Keith Gamble for going above and beyond the call of duty in caring for him during his last few months.
Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS will coordinate and conduct Funeral arrangements. There will be a Graveside Service at Davis Lee (Mill Creek) Cemetery off Ida Bounds Road in Carnes Community on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
We will conduct a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a date, time, and place to be announced after the restrictions of the Coronavirus Pandemic have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a benevolent or mission outreach ministry. We suggest a donation to Faith International Partners (252 McMurtry Rd., Hendersonville, TN 37075) in memory of Augustus L. Bounds. The main focus now is the Northern Vietnam Outreach Project in the effort to build house churches among the Montagnard mountain tribes. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020