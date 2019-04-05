|
Aundrea Kay`Leigh Allen
Hattiesburg - Aundrea Kay'Leigh Allen, 12, of Hattiesburg, passed away on March 31, 2019, at her home. She was born on October 6, 2006, to Roderick and Antonia Allen in Hammond, Louisiana.
Aundrea is preceded in death by two sisters, Marissa Allen and Aleccia Allen; three grandparents: Margaret McCray, Jonnie McCray and Enrique Morales; one uncle, Kenneth Allen. She is survived by her parents; her siblings: Jessica Herrera, Federico Herrera, Jr., Aylissa Allen, Ray Timo Galanos, and Arianna Allen; four nephews: Derrien Fairley, Dominic Fairley, Dawson Fairley and Jordan Herrera; paternal grandparents, Robert & Jennie Allen; maternal grandmother, Marla Ramsey; numerous of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1-2pm at Forrest Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS, with the service to follow at 2:00pm. Interment will be at Alliance City Cemetery in Alliance, Ohio.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 5, 2019