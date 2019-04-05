|
Avis Malone Taylor
Tupelo - Tupelo, formerly of Hattiesburg and Lucedale - Avis Geraldine Malone Taylor, 96, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo after an extended illness. On December 4, 1922, Avis was born to Maurice and Lola Eubanks Malone and grew up in Lucedale. A 1940 graduate of Lucedale High School, she later attended college at Mississippi Southern. She married Leroy Leist in 1941, who was killed in WWII. She later married Slator Stanley Taylor of Lucedale and they shared 54 years together. Avis and Slator loved traveling in their motor home and enjoyed spending time with their traveling group of friends. Her greatest joy was her family. Avis' affectionate smile and nurturing heart will be greatly missed by all especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who fondly referred to her as "Nana". While living in Hattiesburg she was a member of Main Street Baptist Church and after moving to Tupelo she became a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Adrian L. Caldwell of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Robert B. Caldwell, Jr. and his wife, Laura of Green Cove Springs, Florida and Stan Caldwell and his wife, Ranae of Pontotoc; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Caldwell and his wife, Reid of Tupelo, Haley Caldwell of Jackson and Gracie Caldwell of Pontotoc; and brother, Evern Malone of Gulport.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Leroy Leist; second husband, Slator Stanley Taylor; two brothers, Maurice Linwood Malone and Carroll Darwin Malone; sister, Virginia Barnes; and son-in-law, Robert Caldwell.
Graveside services honoring her life will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2019, at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg with Dr. Bryant Barnes officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 5, 2019