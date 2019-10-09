|
Barbara Ann (Whalen) Stallcup
October 14, 1930 - June 19, 2019
Barbara Ann (Whalen) Stallcup was born in Providence, R.I. to James Steven Whalen and Macie Lucille Whalen on October 14, 1930. She was the middle child in a family of 9, six boys and 3 girls. She was preceded in death by her parents and her six brothers, James, Thomas, Leo, Paul, Richard and William, and by her husband Ralph H. Stallcup.
Barbara was a loving wife of 55 years to Ralph H. Stallcup of Hattiesburg, MS. A mother of Karen A. Case, Allen, TX and John D. Stallcup of Foxworth, MS. A grandmother of five: Sean Case, Josh Case, Jonathan Stallcup, Casey Stallcup and Bryce Stallcup. A grandmother of three: Ryan Case, Justin Case and Lucy Case. Also left to cherish her memory is her two sisters: Sheila Whalen Kriksium of Charlestown, RI and Mary Whalen Moriarty of Vero Beach, FL.
Ralph's Navy Service caused many moves. Later work would take them to many more places, including 4 years in Liberia, West Africa. Barbara worked at many varied jobs as she raised her family and helped Ralph get his Engineering Degree at the University of Tennessee. She stayed flexible to moves. Calling herself a "Late Bloomer." She enrolled at LSU at age 40 and because of another move, finished and obtained her BA in History at McNeese State University where she was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. She then worked for the State of Louisiana for 7 years in social services.
Through the many moves, Barbara had been very involved with civic and church activities. At church, she served as Deacon and Elder and with Presbyterian Women Groups. She was active in Navy Wives Club, The Red Cross, The Salvation Army Auxiliary, Christian Services Volunteer, Member of PEO. and served on the Board of Directors of R3SM, Inc., in Hattiesburg, MS
Mrs. Stallcup passed away on June 19, 2019, surrounded by family in Plano, TX. In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested donations sent to the Ralph and Barbara Stallcup Scholarship Fund at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 115 North 25th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401.
There will be a Memorial Service at the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg, MS Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the yard of the Columbarium.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Oct. 9, 2019