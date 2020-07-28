1/1
Barbara Jean McDonald
Barbara Jean McDonald

Collins - Graveside services for Mrs. Barbara Jean McDonald McDonald will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Ora Cemetery. Mrs. McDonald, age 70, passed away from this life on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Collins. Steve Carter will officiate.

Wade Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Jean Gray McDonald was born on January 21, 1950 in Magee to Robert Rosher Gray and Gladys Marie Butler Gray. Mrs. McDonald was a well known and loved door greeter at the Hattiesburg Wal-Mart and a member of the Collins Church of Christ.

Mrs. McDonald was preceded in death by her mother and father, and 1 brother, Darrell Archie McKenzie.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Robert McDonald of Collins; 1 daughter, Brittany E. McDonald Shurden and her husband Adam of Gulfport, and 1 sister, Janis Ann Gray-Stuckey of Ellisville; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.




Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
401 Main St
Collins, MS 39428
(601) 765-2121
