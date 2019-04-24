|
Barbara Russell
Petal - Barbara Russell, 71, of Petal passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Bedford Care in Hattiesburg. Services will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal followed by entombment in Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.
Mrs. Russell was a member of Petal Harvey Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L J Russell; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Pennington, five brothers; and two sons in law.
She is survived by four daughters, Terri Wren of Petal, Angel (David) Freeman of Petal, Joy Suggs of Petal, and Pam (Benny) James of Shreveport, LA; two sons, Tommy (Susan) Russell of Montgomery, TX, and Tony (Delilah) Russell of Florence, MS; one sister, Charlotte Brooks of Earle, AR; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to either or the .
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 24, 2019