Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Barbara Williams Obituary
Gulfport - Barbara Williams, 69, of Gulfport, passed away on January 19, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed burial in Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Betty Green; a son, Ronald Lee Williams, Jr; and a brother, Robert "Bobby" Green.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Lee Williams, Sr. of Gulfport; a son, Christopher Williams of Knoxville, TN; her sister, Betty Wallace of Bossier City, LA; a brother, Ellis Green of Purvis; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
