Mrs. Bebe Carey
Richton - Frances Carolyn McBride was born to the marriage of Virgil Lyons McBride and Fannye Breland McBride on March 20, 1931. Shortly after arriving Frances became Bebe. Bebe grew up in Laurel, MS and attended Gardiner High School where she was elected Homecoming Queen, Miss Laurel High, Best Personality, and Drum Majorette. In her senior year she met her future husband Billy Ray Carey and after high school graduation they married. Bebe and Billy Ray embarked on a marriage that spanned 45 years until Billy Ray's death in 1995. Together they owned a Buick dealership in Waynesboro, MS and then a Chevrolet dealership in Richton, MS until their retirement. They worked together each and everyday and not a cross word was passed. Bebe was the ultimate in bookkeeping and financial management while Billy Ray ran the sales force. They were a formidable team and we rejoice they are reunited. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Carey was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Carey Sr.; parents, Virgil and Fannye McBride. She is survived by her children, Billy (Susan) Carey Jr. of Hattiesburg, Carolyn (Kenneth) Rawles of Mobile, AL, Kaye (Cary) Mercer of Arcadia, FL.; grandchildren, Billy Ray "Chip" (Kim) Carey III, Kathryn Lee-Frances (Chip) Lowery, Chase McBride (Leslie) Carey, Carmen Ford Davis, Curtis Hamilton Ford, Ashley Mercer Grimaldi, Nicole Mercer, Shelby (Amanda) Winchester, Riley (Lisa) Winchester, Evan Rawles; great-grandchildren, Sam Carey, Tyler Lowery, Max Lowery, Evan Maurus, Ford Davis, Banks Davis, Will Winchester, James Winchester, Harrison Winchester, Chapman Winchester, Joshua Rawles; and best friend, Josephine Lymon.
Services will be held at Richton United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 with visitation at the church from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.. Rev. Brandon Halford will officiate with burial to follow in the Sunset Cemetery in Richton, MS.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richton United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020