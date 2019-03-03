Services
Jones & Son Funeral Home
18 Moselle-Seminary Rd. P. O. Box 3
Moselle, MS 39459
(601) 584-7913
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones & Son Funeral Home
18 Moselle-Seminary Rd. P. O. Box 3
Moselle, MS 39459
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones & Son Funeral Home
18 Moselle-Seminary Rd. P. O. Box 3
Moselle, MS 39459
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben F. "Jupie" Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ben F. "Jupie" Thompson Obituary
Mr. Ben F. "Jupie" Thompson

Purvis - Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Jones and Son Chapel at Moselle for Mr. Ben F. "Jupie" Thompson, Jr., age 83, of Purvis who passed from this life on February 28, 2019 at his residence. Bro. Ronald Alexander will officiate with burial to follow in the Highland Cemetery of Hattiesburg.

Mr. Thompson was U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a native of Moselle but resided in Purvis. He retired after 18 years as the owner of J & J Electric Company. He was a member of Eastabutchie Baptist Church and attended The First Baptist Church in Purvis.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Thompson; father, Benjamin Franklin Thompson, Sr. and mother, Thelma Irene Jones Thompson; brother, John "Teeny" Thompson.

He is survived by his son, Robert Hedgepeth of Purvis; daughters, Betty Cole of Hattiesburg, JoAnn (David) Pennypacker of Danville, PA; Nancy Thompson of Hattiesburg, Sherry (Randy) Roberts of Hattiesburg and Patricia Aiken of Purvis; 10 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby and Charles Thompson both of Moselle; sisters, Billie Davis of Picayune, Mary Wirkus of Seattle, WA; Nell Castleberry of Alvarado, TX; Jane Stringer of Sulphur Springs, TX; Annette Ireland of Petal and Beverly Long of Aurora, KS.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now