Mr. Ben F. "Jupie" Thompson
Purvis - Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Jones and Son Chapel at Moselle for Mr. Ben F. "Jupie" Thompson, Jr., age 83, of Purvis who passed from this life on February 28, 2019 at his residence. Bro. Ronald Alexander will officiate with burial to follow in the Highland Cemetery of Hattiesburg.
Mr. Thompson was U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a native of Moselle but resided in Purvis. He retired after 18 years as the owner of J & J Electric Company. He was a member of Eastabutchie Baptist Church and attended The First Baptist Church in Purvis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Thompson; father, Benjamin Franklin Thompson, Sr. and mother, Thelma Irene Jones Thompson; brother, John "Teeny" Thompson.
He is survived by his son, Robert Hedgepeth of Purvis; daughters, Betty Cole of Hattiesburg, JoAnn (David) Pennypacker of Danville, PA; Nancy Thompson of Hattiesburg, Sherry (Randy) Roberts of Hattiesburg and Patricia Aiken of Purvis; 10 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby and Charles Thompson both of Moselle; sisters, Billie Davis of Picayune, Mary Wirkus of Seattle, WA; Nell Castleberry of Alvarado, TX; Jane Stringer of Sulphur Springs, TX; Annette Ireland of Petal and Beverly Long of Aurora, KS.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 3, 2019