Ben Presley Aultman
Sumrall, MS - Mr. Ben Presley Aultman, 84, of Sumrall, Mississippi, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, 27 October 2019. Ben was a well-loved member of the Sumrall community. Born in April, 1935, Ben was a lifelong resident of Sumrall and a faithful member of First Baptist Church Sumrall for over 55 years. Ben proudly served his country in the United States Army with tours in Germany and stateside.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Betty June Aultman, parents, Clifford and Nannie Mae Aultman, a brother Dr. Paul David Aultman and sisters Martha Beatrice Aultman and Edna Jean Lampley.
He is survived by his daughter Cindy Hudson, three nephews David, Jonathan and Mark Aultman, four great nieces, a great nephew, and a great-great niece and nephew.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Friday, 01 November, 2019 at First Baptist Church Sumrall. Service will follow at 11:00 AM.
Graveside service will follow at Presley-Watts Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to the National Home for Children, 3573 S Waverly Rd, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019