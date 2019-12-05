Services
1938 - 2019
Petal - Bennie W. Tyner, 81, of Petal, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Tyner was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church. He was a builder and contractor for 45 years before retiring in 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bonnie Tyner.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Corley Tyner of Petal; two daughters, Lisa Tyner (Chris) Bowen of Hattiesburg and Karen Tyner (Ronnie) Runnels of Vicksburg; one son, Chad (Carol) Tyner of Petal; one sister, Glenda Tyner (Charles Ray) Herrington of Hattiesburg; six grandchildren, Dustin (Kristina) Runnels, Rachel Runnels (Jonathan) Storey, Jacob Runnels, Luke Tyner, Landon Tyner, and Alyssa Kate Tyner; and his caregiver, Christian Bunch.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
