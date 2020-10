Or Copy this URL to Share

Moselle - Berdeana Lee age 92 from Moselle, Ms died on September 28, 2020. Service grave side on October 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church in Moselle, Ms. Visitation October 4, 2020 at 9:00 - 11:00 at the church. Burial at New Zion Cemetery. Young's Funeral Home in charge.









