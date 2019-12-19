|
|
Berdie Jenkins
Hattiesburg - Berdie Hurst Jenkins, of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 12, 2019, at her home. She was born on March 26, 1943, in Paulette, MS. Berdie was a book at Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 27 years, retired from Regions Bank and was a member of The Mississippi Business Women's Association.
Berdie is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Jenkins; parents, Tommy and Alberta Hurst; one brother, Clifton Hurst. She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Jenkins; two sisters, Sarah Parker and Pat Mitchell; two brothers, Tommy Hurst and John Hurst; three sisters-in-law: Hinkle Freda, Kathryn white and Helen Long; nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mt Zion Baptist Church 11-1:00pm with the service to follow at 1:00 also at Mt Zion Baptist Church. Interment will be at Roseland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019