Berley I. "Bud" Beall
New Augusta - Berley I. "Bud" Beall, Jr, of New Augusta died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home on Leaf River.
Bud was 68 and grew up on Red Creek in Forrest County. He worked as a logger and iron worker. Hunting and fishing were his passion. He loved his family, especially his grandkids, who could do "no wrong".
Bud was preceded in death by his father, Berley I. "George" Beall and mother, Joyce Beall.
He is survived by two sons, Travis Beall and Matthew Beall, daughter-in-law Angie Beall, daughter Amy McComb, six precious grandchildren and three sisters Patricia, Cathy and Susan.
Per Bud's wishes he was cremated and there will be no service.
The following seems appropriate for a life well lived and a Pawpaw Bud, a Daddy and a Brother who was loved and will be missed.
When I come to the end of my journey and I travel my last weary mile
Just forget if you can that I ever frowned and remember only my smile.
Forget unkind words I have spoken; remember some good I have done.
Forget that I ever had heartache and remember I've had loads of fun.
Forget that I've stumbled and blundered and sometimes fell by the way.
Remember I have fought some hard battles and won.
Then forget to grieve for my going, I would not have you sad for a day.
But when the sun paints the sky in the west, stand for a few moments
and Remember only the love I've had for all of you.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020