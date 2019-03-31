|
|
Bernice Goff
Hattiesburg - November 24, 1922 - March 27, 2019
Martha Bernice Goff, 96, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church5402 Highway 49, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39401.
Brothers Steve Mackender, Monty Boundsand Brent Bartlett will officiate at the services with interment to follow at the Pinehaven Cemetery in Hattiesburg. Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be her family members and friends: Tommy Johnson, Josh Henderson, Henry Johnson, Harry Goff, Guy Johnson, and Greg Sanford. Bernice Goff (Johnson)
Mrs. Goff was born on November 24, 1922 in Wade, Mississippi. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker.
Mrs. Goff was a true servant of the Lord. She was the living example of the virtuous woman as described in Proverbs 31, a person filled with compassion and wisdom. She was well known to be the counselor and friend of countless others who needed the help and encouragement that only a woman filled with the spirit of God could provide. Her humble spirit enabled her to relate to those in need with a heart that would never look down or criticize anyone who found themselves in need of compassion and love. She was the supporter, encourager and true help-meet to her pastor husband of over 50 years of ministerial service. No pastor can be all he needs to be without a Godly, loving and understanding wife. She truly met her husband's every need. Mrs. Goff's life has influenced countless lives. Her influence will live on in the lives of a multitude of others long after her life on this earth has ended. Her children have risen up, as Proverbs said, and called her blessed.
She was preceded in death by her parents: T.E. and Irene Hester Johnson, her husband: Rev. Ernest Lawrence Goff, four brothers: A.G. Johnson, Julian Johnson, Guy D. Johnson and Morris Johnson, and one sister: Magdaline Johnson Cumbest.
Survivors include three daughters: Jean Goff of Hattiesburg, Nancy Goff Rayborn of White House,Tennessee, and Janay Goff Mackender (Steve) of Hattiesburg, one son: daMon Goff of Atlanta, Georgia, four grandchildren: Ryan Rayborn (Jessica), Rikki Rayborn Crutcher (Thomas), Kara Mackender Cade (Alton), and Kyle Mackender (Jenna),
Seven great-grandchildren: Carson Mackender, Levi Mackender, Ren Mackender, Camille Rayborn, Cambridge Rayborn, Noah Cade and Tara Cade and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be med to Beam's Bibles Ministry or
to their local church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 31, 2019