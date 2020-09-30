1/1
Bernice Hartfield
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Hartfield

Purvis - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Melissa Bernice Stuart Hartfield of Purvis, Mississippi, will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Purvis. A graveside ceremony will follow at Boone Cemetery.

Mrs. Hartfield was born on February 18, 1938, and passed from this life on September 29, 2020 at the age of 82. A native of Pine, Louisiana and alumna of Pine High School and Southeastern Louisiana University, Mrs. Hartfield used her bachelor's degree in home economics in all parts of her life, first and foremost as a wife, mother and grandmother, and occasionally as a teacher at Purvis High School. A faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Mrs. Hartfield supported her church community throughout her life.

Mrs. Hartfield was preceded in death by her natural parents Robert Harvey Stuart and Mary Geneva Lewis Stuart, and her adopted parents Reverend James Stuart and Melissa Thomas Stuart, as well as her brothers Joseph, Lavon, Edward Earl, Cecil, and Douglas. Survivors include her husband, Roy Hartfield Sr. of Purvis; her three children, Vialla Hartfield-Méndez (Huga Méndez) of Decatur Georgia, Roy Hartfield, Jr. of Auburn, Alabama, and Stuart Hartfield (Nancy) of Harvest, Alabama; her grandchildren, Alexandra Méndez, Elizabeth Hartfield, Walker Hartfield, Kate Hartfield, Jesse Hartfield, Jonathan Hartfield, and Joshua Hartfield, and her sister Rita Stuart Wood.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Hattiesburg American

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved