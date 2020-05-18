Services
Moore Funeral Service
706 Main St
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-8731
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
706 Main St
Purvis, MS
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery
Bertha Mae Taylor


1951 - 2020
Bertha Mae Taylor Obituary
Bertha Mae Taylor

Purvis - Bertha Mae Taylor, 69, of Purvis, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hattiesburg Health and Rehab. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis. COVID-19 regulations and limitations will be followed during the visitation. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Taylor was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Taylor; one son, Thomas Edward Taylor; her parents, Ruby and Fletcher Busha; and four brothers, Daniel Busha, Jerry Busha, Jimmy Busha, and John Henry Busha.

She is survived by one son, David Daniel Busha of Poplarville; four grandchildren, Tyler Busha of Hattiesburg, Jordan Busha of Hattiesburg, David Andrew Busha of Wytheville, VA, and Daniel Wyatt Busha of Wytheville, VA; three brothers, Carl Grady Busha of Lumberton, Bill Roy Busha of Purvis, and Earl Busha of Bogalusa, LA; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 18 to May 20, 2020
