Bertie Walters Sullivan
Sumrall, MS - A private graveside service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Biloxi National Cemetery for Mrs. Bertie Walters Sullivan, 78, of Sumrall, MS, who died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital.
Mrs. Sullivan is preceded in death by her husband, Newell C. Sullivan; daughter, Jacqulyn Herrington; brother, Vernon W. Walters, Sr., and parents, Nolen and Delories Walters.
She is survived by her brother, Evans (Joan) Walters of Gulfport; daughters, Faye Alvarez and Eileen Patterson (Buddy), stepdaughter Genia Leake (Jeff), all of Hattiesburg, and adopted daughter Tammy Walker of Purvis; stepsons, H. C. Sullivan (Betty), Wayne Sullivan (Margaret), both of Sumrall, and Jerry Sullivan (Chandra) of Petal, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service is set for Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3 pm at
First Baptist Church of Glendale, 2311 Glendale Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS. Visitation will begin at 2 pm.
Memorials given in Bertie's memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Glendale or March of Dimes, P. O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 24, 2019