Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Glendale
2311 Glendale Avenue
Hattiesburg, MS
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Glendale
2311 Glendale Avenue
Hattiesburg, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertie Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertie Walters Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bertie Walters Sullivan Obituary
Bertie Walters Sullivan

Sumrall, MS - A private graveside service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Biloxi National Cemetery for Mrs. Bertie Walters Sullivan, 78, of Sumrall, MS, who died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital.

Mrs. Sullivan is preceded in death by her husband, Newell C. Sullivan; daughter, Jacqulyn Herrington; brother, Vernon W. Walters, Sr., and parents, Nolen and Delories Walters.

She is survived by her brother, Evans (Joan) Walters of Gulfport; daughters, Faye Alvarez and Eileen Patterson (Buddy), stepdaughter Genia Leake (Jeff), all of Hattiesburg, and adopted daughter Tammy Walker of Purvis; stepsons, H. C. Sullivan (Betty), Wayne Sullivan (Margaret), both of Sumrall, and Jerry Sullivan (Chandra) of Petal, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service is set for Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3 pm at

First Baptist Church of Glendale, 2311 Glendale Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS. Visitation will begin at 2 pm.

Memorials given in Bertie's memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Glendale or March of Dimes, P. O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now