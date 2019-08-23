Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
Resources
Bertine Crosby McDonald Obituary
Bertine Crosby McDonald

Clinton (formerly of Petal) - Bertine Crosby McDonald, 94, of Clinton, (formerly of Petal), passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery to follow.

Bertine was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed painting, playing games with her family and doing puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Edward McDonald; a son, David Warren McDonald; parents, Warren W. and Mattie Findley Crosby; three brothers, Breman Crosby, Berlin Crosby, Buel Crosby; two sisters, Bonnie Cooley and Bernice Epperson.

She is survived by her son, Lenny McDonald of Glendale; three daughters, Ernestine Eavenson of Petal, Marilyn Bullock and Cindy Franklin, both of Clinton; ten grandchildren, Jeffrey A. (Shannon) Hinton, Teresa R. (Ric) McIlwain, Susan B. (Wayne) Boshart, Michael R. (Ashley) Bullock, Heather F. (Jason) Walker, Jennifer M. (Neil) Smith, Amanda E. (Kemble) Brady, Tyler D. (Holly) Franklin, Chad W. McDonald, and Elizabeth B. McDonald; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Bertine will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 23, 2019
