Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Bess Ann Greene


1929 - 2020
Bess Ann Greene Obituary
Bess Ann Greene

Rawls Springs - Bess Ann Greene, 91, of Rawls Springs, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family members on Saturday, May 16, 2020. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Rawls Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, in Hattiesburg, MS.

Bess Ann was a graduate of Blue Mountain College. She was a long-time teacher in the Mississippi Public School System and a Baptist Ministers wife for forty-three years. Her teaching skills in both the school and church classrooms are still remembered though she retired over twenty years ago. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Billy R. Greene; her parents, Ray and Etoile Smith; two brothers, Kenneth Smith, Herbert Smith; three sisters, Helen Smith Barnes, Mildred Smith Taylor, Elizabeth Smith Johnson; and her daughter-in-law, Sandra Greene.

She is survived by children, Richard, Margaret and Martha Greene of Hattiesburg, John (Beth) Greene of Morriston, TN, Mary (Paul) Magyar of Dallas, TX; a brother, Billy (Harriet) Smith of Madison, MS; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts may be made to the Rawls Springs Baptist Church of Hattiesburg, MS, the Alzheimer's Foundation, or to the charity of the giver's choice.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 18 to May 20, 2020
