Bessie L. Herring
Bessie L. Herring

Purvis, MS - Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Highland Cemetery for Mrs. Bessie L. Herring, 75, of Purvis, MS.

She died Monday, July 6, 2020.

Mrs. Herring was a retired Deli Manager at Jitney Jungle Grocery Store and was a member Purvis First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, David Herring of Purvis, MS; two sons, Mike Herring (Lavonna) of Purvis, MS and Mark Herring (Mary) of Jackson, MS; one daughter, Kay Herring Clemts (Johnny) of Purvis, MS; three sisters, Harriette Nichols of Lakeland, GA, Martha Burgio of St. Augustine, FL, and Delores Duckworth of Sylvester, GA; one brother, Buddy Page of Valdosta, GA; eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
