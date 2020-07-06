Bessie L. HerringPurvis, MS - Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Highland Cemetery for Mrs. Bessie L. Herring, 75, of Purvis, MS.She died Monday, July 6, 2020.Mrs. Herring was a retired Deli Manager at Jitney Jungle Grocery Store and was a member Purvis First Baptist Church.She is survived by her husband, David Herring of Purvis, MS; two sons, Mike Herring (Lavonna) of Purvis, MS and Mark Herring (Mary) of Jackson, MS; one daughter, Kay Herring Clemts (Johnny) of Purvis, MS; three sisters, Harriette Nichols of Lakeland, GA, Martha Burgio of St. Augustine, FL, and Delores Duckworth of Sylvester, GA; one brother, Buddy Page of Valdosta, GA; eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.