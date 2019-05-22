|
Bettie Ann Heath Blount
Glendale - Bettie Ann Heath Blount, 77, of Glendale, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday evening of May 18, 2019 after fighting her battle with dementia. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Moore Petal Chapel followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.
Bettie was a homemaker and a member of Unity Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and listening to her husband play the steel guitar with friends. But mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was feisty all the way up to the end, straight forward, funny, compassionate, and an unconditional loving woman. She was a very giving, good hearted, and spirited soul. She loved Jesus, her family, loved to make people laugh, she stood for morals, and put others before herself. She would give the shirt off of her back, clean out her wallet, pantry, and freezer to anyone in need. We all learned a lot from her. Bettie was the heart of her family and was loved by all who knew her. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Loretta Heath; one daughter, Joyce Bailey; a sister, Lillian Fleenor; three brothers, Butch Heath, Jerry Heath, Bob Heath; two grandchildren, Lana Blount and Anthony Blount.
She is survived by husband, Joe Blount of Glendale; two sons, Billy (Kay) Blount of Ellisville, Darrell (Robin) Blount of Glendale; a daughter, Tina (Brian K.) Watson of Clarksville, IA; two brothers, Ronnie (Margaret) Heath of TX, Bill Heath of Toledo, OH; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Bettie will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 22, 2019