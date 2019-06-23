Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Main Street United Methodist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Main Street United Methodist Church
Bettie Randle Freeman Obituary
Bettie Randle Freeman

Hattiesburg - Services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday at Main Street United Methodist Church for Mrs. Bettie Randle Freeman, age 65 of Hattiesburg who died Friday, June 21.

Internment will take place in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Freeman taught at North Forrest High School for twenty-five years. She was the former owner of Crossgates Christian Supply Center. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Freeman is preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and J.A. (Sonny) Randle; one brother, Kenneth Randle, and one grandson, Freeman Hall.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Glenn Freeman of Hattiesburg; two daughters, Amy Noel Freeman of Hattiesburg, and Mary Grace Freeman Walters (Curtis) of Laurel, MS; one sister, Shirley Randle of Starkville, MS; two brothers, Bill Randle of Brandon, MS, and Russell Randle of Starkville, MS; five grandchildren, Abel Hall, Bryce Hall, C.J. Williams, Hayden Walters, and Brody Walters.

Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 P.M. Monday at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home, and then continue at 10 until service time on Tuesday at Main Street United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation Cancer Center.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 23, 2019
