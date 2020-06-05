Bettie Stuart Langenbach
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettie Stuart Langenbach

Hattiesburg - Bettie Stuart Langenbach, 73, of Hattiesburg, died on June 3, 2020, at Asbury

Hospice House. Bettie was born in Hattiesburg, graduated from the University of

Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and her Master

of Science Degree in Nursing from The University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Bettie retired from Forrest General Hospital and resided in Hattiesburg until her

passing. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

Bettie is preceded in death by her parents, William and Vallie Stuart. She is

survived by her loving husband, Ross Karl Langenbach III; two sons: Karl

Langenbach IV (Luli) and Andrew Langenbach (Teresa); a brother, Tony Stuart

(Martha); her grandchildren: Madison, Chase, Diandra, and Tai; and two nieces,

Tara and Melanie.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Forrest Funeral Home from 10-

12am with a graveside service to follow at Grantham Cemetery in Oakgrove.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved