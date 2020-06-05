Bettie Stuart Langenbach
Hattiesburg - Bettie Stuart Langenbach, 73, of Hattiesburg, died on June 3, 2020, at Asbury
Hospice House. Bettie was born in Hattiesburg, graduated from the University of
Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and her Master
of Science Degree in Nursing from The University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Bettie retired from Forrest General Hospital and resided in Hattiesburg until her
passing. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
Bettie is preceded in death by her parents, William and Vallie Stuart. She is
survived by her loving husband, Ross Karl Langenbach III; two sons: Karl
Langenbach IV (Luli) and Andrew Langenbach (Teresa); a brother, Tony Stuart
(Martha); her grandchildren: Madison, Chase, Diandra, and Tai; and two nieces,
Tara and Melanie.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Forrest Funeral Home from 10-
12am with a graveside service to follow at Grantham Cemetery in Oakgrove.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.