Visitation
Sunday, May 10, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Shelton Baptist Church Cemetery
Graveside service
Sunday, May 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Shelton Baptist Church Cemetery
Betty Earle Bonner Henderson Obituary
Mrs. Betty Earle Bonner Henderson

Moselle - Graveside Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the Shelton Baptist Church Cemetery for Mrs. Betty Earle Bonner Henderson, age 90, of Moselle who passed from this life on May 7, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Bro. Ken Tew will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Randall Henderson, Tim Bower, Robert Smith and Chris Frazier.

Mrs. Henderson was a member of Shelton Baptist Church of Moselle. She was a retired beautician. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond Henderson; parents, Willis Wyatt and Edna Earle Bonner and brothers, Willis Rayford and Randall Franklin Bonner.

She is survived by her step-son, Randall (Wanda) Henderson of Runnelstown, step-daughters, Sherrie Taylor, Nadine Ekes and Vanessa (Marcus) Freeman all of Richton; beloved special friend, JoAnn Byrd of Moselle; beloved cousin, Doris Smith of Moselle; nieces, Belinda (Chris) Taylor of Opelousa, LA, Vickie Bonner of Moselle, Elizabeth Hamilton of Lucedale, Sharon Lee of Lucedale; nephews, William Wyatt Bonner of Magee, James Randall Bonner of Magee; a host of great nieces and nephews; 7 step-grandchildren and several step-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Shelton Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charges of services.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 8 to May 10, 2020
